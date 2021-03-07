Menu
Warren Andrews
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
Warren Andrews

Warren Leon Andrews, 81, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, March 4, 2021 at this home. Born in Pensacola, Florida, he was the youngest of 7 children. He was preceded in death by his wife, Crisanta Cornego Andrews, mother of Margie and Matt. He is survived by his wife, Caryn Harman-Phillips; four children, James Michael Andrews of Stevensville, Michigan, John Mark Andrews, of Charleston, South Carolina, Margaret Ann Andrews Miller, of Mobile, Alabama and Matthew Dean Andrews of Bowling Green, VA; seventeen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; and a brother, Glenn Andrews of Arkansas and Sara K. Coon, mother of James and John. A private interment will be held at Salem Baptist Church and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 7, 2021.
