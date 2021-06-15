Warren W. Schaeffer
Warren Wayne Schaeffer was born July 8, 1946, in Spokane, Washington to Edna Emma and Arthur Daniel Schaeffer. He spent his youth in Spokane and graduated from North Central High School in 1965. He voluntarily enlisted in the United States Army, November 29, 1965. He served in the United States Army for 22 years, including tours in Vietnam, Korea, Germany and Panama. He retired January 31, 1986.
He met Edna Marie Jordan in Spokane, Washington in 1965. They were engaged December 1967 and subsequently married in Spokane, Washington on March 16, 1968. Their first tour of duty as a married couple was Fort Huachuca, Arizona where they had their first child, Tammy Marie Schaeffer-Winner in December 1968. Their following tour was Okinawa, Japan, followed by Fort Hood, Texas. While stationed in Fort Hood, they welcomed their second child, Daniel Edwin Schaeffer on January 19, 1971. Their next tour of duty was Germany, followed by an unaccompanied tour in Korea during which his third child, Wendie Ann Schaeffer Palermo was born on June 14, 1974. Their final tour of duty was Fort Belvoir, Virginia where he retired and entered civilian service.
Warren was extremely active in the United Methodist Church, specifically the Men's Ministry, S.E.R.V.E, heading the Wood Ministry and continually provided support through cooking, organizing, and leading various committees. He enjoyed the time he spent with his church family and serving others. In his spare time, Warren enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing, and sports of all kinds. He coached many of his children's little league teams while they were young.
He was a devoted husband to his wife Edna for 54 years. She was the light of his life and he spent as much time with her as he could. They traveled during his retirement years and camped with her and his family often. He was the family chuckwagon chef and could always be found behind the stove cooking and loved a good fish fry.
Warren is survived by his wife Edna, children Tammy Schaeffer-Winner and her husband Danny Winner, Daniel Schaeffer and his wife Jennifer Wood-Schaeffer, and Wendie Schaeffer-Palermo and her husband Dwayne Palermo. Grandchildren Wade, Paige, Zach, Sarah, Ashley, Alex, Thomas, Mackenzie, Dawson and Gage and his Great-Grandson, Maverick.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford. Funeral services will be held at 6:00pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Rd., Stafford, VA with Pastor Rob Lough officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in his name.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 15, 2021.