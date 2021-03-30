Wendy Ann Hall
Wendy Ann Hall, 48, of Partlow passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her home.
She was a supervisor at Geico, where she was employed for 20+ years, making friends and helping customers along the way. Her greatest achievement was her children and grandchild, whom she loved with all her heart.
She leaves behind the love of her life and her best friend, a wonderful man who loved her very much, her fiancé, Robert A. McFall; children Christopher J. Hall and Crystal Leeann Hall; grandchild Ashton Conway Hall; and her parents, Ralph Conway Hall and Virginia Ann Brooks.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Hebron Baptist Church, 6431 Courthouse Rd., Spotsylvania, VA 22551.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 30, 2021.