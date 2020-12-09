A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
Deacon Wilbur E. Brown, Sr.
Deacon Wilbur E. Brown, Sr., passed away peacefully with family members at his side on November 25, 2020.
Wilbur was the fourth of six children. He was born on May 13, 1932 in Thomasville, North Carolina, to the late Henry and Lillie Mae Brown.
Wilbur attended Thomasville's Church Street School. Upon his graduation in 1950, he enrolled in North Carolina A&T University to pursue a degree in Business Administration, which he received in 1954. Wilbur then enlisted in the U.S. Army on September 23, 1955 and only months later, on December 10, 1955, he married his lifelong partner, Thelma Rice Brown. Wilbur served as a Specialist (SP-5) while he and Thelma lived in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he was stationed up to 1957 when he deployed to Japan. He then returned to North Carolina and remained in the service until September 22, 1958.
The day after Wilbur was discharged from the army, on September 23, 1958, Wilbur and Thelma welcomed their first baby, Wilbur Jr., who was later followed by the arrivals of Octavia, Cindye, and Henry.
Wilbur was offered a position teaching business at H.H. Poole Elementary and Junior High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He was later promoted to school principal and he was employed in that capacity until 1965. Following his principal position, he clerked at Safeway, and he retired in 1994. Subsequently, however, he returned to an educational environment through his work at Fredericksburg Academy. With gentle mannerisms and profound kindness, Wilbur was always willing to listen to others, answer a question, or assist with a problem.
Wilbur used his talents and background to promote Christian education as well. Over the years at Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), he was a Sunday school teacher, Bible study leader, church historian, Bible scholar, Sunday school superintendent, usher and member of the Board of Deacons, Men's Choir and Men's Club, continuously demonstrating Christian qualities of faith, love and charity.
Wilbur E. Brown, Sr. leaves fond memories and a legacy of love and spirituality to be cherished by his beloved children, Henry Brown, Wilbur Brown, Jr. (Vanessa) and Cindye Brown; adoring grandchildren, Larry Shields, Mark Shields, Celeste Brown, Cameron Brown and Savannah Brown; loving brother, James Russell Brown; caring sister-in law, Hazel Holt; close friend, Joseph Marshall; devoted Bible study companion, Deacon Sidney Hankerson; and a host of dear nieces and nephews (many who knew him as "Uncle Buster"), cousins, extended family members, church family members and friends.
A viewing for Deacon Wilbur E. Brown, Sr. will be held from 11:00 AM -12:00 PM. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home in Fredericksburg, Virginia followed by funeral services at 12:00 PM at the funeral home in the Fletcher Bennett Davis Chapel.
Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Sending my sympathy to the Brown Family. Mr. Wilbur Brown was one of my High School Teachers. Rest In Peace.
Lois Vines Cunningham
Student
January 4, 2021
Blessings, wisdom, peace, and prayers to the Brown family. Thank God for all things. He is always in control. I am available if ever you need me. ❤
Faye Taylor
Friend
December 13, 2020
To Wilbur, Jr. and family, Please know that I am sorry for your loss and will keep you close to my heart. I hope cherished memories bring you comfort. Sincerely, Nancy Segarra
Nancy Segarra
Coworker
December 11, 2020
To all the Brown Family, I am sorry to hear of Wilburs passing he was a good man, Just remember If God leads you to it , He will see you through it. David R. Gatewood ( Retired Safeway Manager)
December 10, 2020
I knew Mr. Brown at Fredericksburg Academy. He was a kind and gentle soul, and a real gentleman. The children loved him! And so did the teachers!
Nancy Sentipal
December 10, 2020
I worked with Wilbur at Safeway on Rt. 1 near James Monroe High School. He was always the same, such a friendly person and always a gentleman. He never had a bad word to say about anyone. I respected him and looked up to him. I am so sad to hear of his passing but I know that Wilbur is in heaven just waiting for us to join him. I pray that God will give you peace and comfort at this sad time. Wilbur would want you to remember all of the good things that you can and prepare to join him in heaven as you continue on life's highway.
Hal Seay
Coworker
December 10, 2020
To the family of Deacon Wilber E. Brown, Sr.: Our heartfelt prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. We trust and know God is sending His servants your way with loving words of encouragement, comfort, a listening ear, and helping hands. We praise God that He allowed Deacon Brown to cross our path, sharing the love He placed in his heart. We truly enjoyed our time with him in worship, Bible Study, and Sunday School. Although, your hearts may be filled with sadness, we pray your find comfort, encouragement, peace, and strength in knowing, he at peace in the presence of the Lord.
We encourage you during this time to “Look to the Lord and in the strength of His might.” Ephesians 6:10
With love and encouragement, The Waiters Family
Howard Waiters
Acquaintance
December 9, 2020
My sincere condolences on the recent loss of Mr. Brown. I remember him as a kind and pleasant Man of God. Wishing you all peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Angie Boxley Hovington
December 9, 2020
Dear Wilbur and Family,
I am so sorry to learn of your father/grandfather's passing. Surely, he was a gentleman who touched innumerable lives in his 88 years here. I know he must have been extremely proud of each of you and the rest of your extended family. Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss.
Sincerely,
Susan Ingebretsen
Susan Ingebretsen
Friend
December 9, 2020
Tammye Thornton
December 9, 2020
We are sincerely sorry for your loss. Deacon Brown will always be remembered as a cornerstone of our community and Shiloh New Site. We will always cherish his memory. May God continue to bless and keep the Brown family.
James & Paula Wise
Friend
December 9, 2020
My prayers and thoughts go out to the Brown family during their bereavement. Mr. Brown "Wilbur" was a wonderful human being who served his country (USA) and this community well. As both a principal and teacher, he was a wonderful role model and example.
Deepest sympathy and prayers
Deacon Jose A. Brown Ret-United States Secret Service
Jose Brown
Friend
December 9, 2020
To Wilbur Brown Jr., Vanessa, Samantha, Celeste and Cameron as well as the Brown extended family, I send sincere condolences on the loss of your husband, father, grandfather and sibling as well as a precious loved one! My healing prayers are with you. Cathy
Cathy Herndon
December 9, 2020
We are truly sorry for your family loss. We would like to offer your family our deepest and most sincere condolences and may the soul of your father rest in peace.
Ursula and Elwood Mason
December 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Contee Smith
Friend
December 6, 2020
✝1 Corinthians 3:8, "The one who plants and the one who waters have one purpose, and they will each be rewarded according to their own labor." Uncle Wilbur "Buster" Brown, Sr. has certainly went from labor to reward. He was a Mighty Man of God and did not take his life or anyone elses for granted. He was a Man's Man. A Role Model. Doting Husband and Father. A Veteran. A Patriarch. Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. Singer, Provider, Mentor and so much more. I will miss him immensely! Praying for my cousins, their children, grandchildren and the entire extended family.
Gilda Gillim
Family
December 3, 2020
An excellent example of a father, teacher and community leader who gave his time and effort to help guide the young men into manhood... Thank You Mr. Brown
TJ Jackson
Neighbor
December 3, 2020
Condolences to the Brown family. May God continue to bless and hold you in his care. Blessings always.
T.Wellington Catlett
Friend
December 3, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Brown Family in the loss of your loved one.
Gary and Thelma Jackson
Thelma Jackson
Friend
December 3, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Brown family. May God bless and keep you in His loving care.
Mary, Debra and Ashley Smith
December 2, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Brown Family. Deacon Brown was a true servant of God. My prayers are with you.
Deborah Edwards
December 2, 2020
A loving nature, A heart of gold, The very best This world could hold. Never selfish,always kind, These are the fond memories that I have of Mr. Brown. May you have peace for sharing your father with us.
James Canada
December 1, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of Mr . Brown . He was truly and indeed , a wonderful school teacher , while I was at H.H. Poole School . When I would see him after school days , especially, at church , he remembered me in a kind way . God favored him and kept him here for a long time so keep the fond memories in your hearts of your father and friend .
Francine White Carter
Teacher
December 1, 2020
Our condolences to the family. Praying for all of you.
Deborah and Frank Hawthorne
Friend
November 29, 2020
Our condolences to the Brown family.
November 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Andrea Banks
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family of Deacon Brown. He was an excellent role model and a faithful servant of God; he will certainly be missed.
Deacon Audrey Prestonsoto
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
November 26, 2020
To the Brown family, May God strengthen you during this difficult time of the lost of your father, grandfather , uncle , cousin, and friend, and especially during this holiday season. I’m praying for you all, love you!!! Tammy Hamn, Brown Sugar’s hair stylist