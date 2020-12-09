Deacon Wilbur E. Brown, Sr.



Deacon Wilbur E. Brown, Sr., passed away peacefully with family members at his side on November 25, 2020.



Wilbur was the fourth of six children. He was born on May 13, 1932 in Thomasville, North Carolina, to the late Henry and Lillie Mae Brown.



Wilbur attended Thomasville's Church Street School. Upon his graduation in 1950, he enrolled in North Carolina A&T University to pursue a degree in Business Administration, which he received in 1954. Wilbur then enlisted in the U.S. Army on September 23, 1955 and only months later, on December 10, 1955, he married his lifelong partner, Thelma Rice Brown. Wilbur served as a Specialist (SP-5) while he and Thelma lived in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he was stationed up to 1957 when he deployed to Japan. He then returned to North Carolina and remained in the service until September 22, 1958.



The day after Wilbur was discharged from the army, on September 23, 1958, Wilbur and Thelma welcomed their first baby, Wilbur Jr., who was later followed by the arrivals of Octavia, Cindye, and Henry.



Wilbur was offered a position teaching business at H.H. Poole Elementary and Junior High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He was later promoted to school principal and he was employed in that capacity until 1965. Following his principal position, he clerked at Safeway, and he retired in 1994. Subsequently, however, he returned to an educational environment through his work at Fredericksburg Academy. With gentle mannerisms and profound kindness, Wilbur was always willing to listen to others, answer a question, or assist with a problem.



Wilbur used his talents and background to promote Christian education as well. Over the years at Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site), he was a Sunday school teacher, Bible study leader, church historian, Bible scholar, Sunday school superintendent, usher and member of the Board of Deacons, Men's Choir and Men's Club, continuously demonstrating Christian qualities of faith, love and charity.



Wilbur E. Brown, Sr. leaves fond memories and a legacy of love and spirituality to be cherished by his beloved children, Henry Brown, Wilbur Brown, Jr. (Vanessa) and Cindye Brown; adoring grandchildren, Larry Shields, Mark Shields, Celeste Brown, Cameron Brown and Savannah Brown; loving brother, James Russell Brown; caring sister-in law, Hazel Holt; close friend, Joseph Marshall; devoted Bible study companion, Deacon Sidney Hankerson; and a host of dear nieces and nephews (many who knew him as "Uncle Buster"), cousins, extended family members, church family members and friends.



A viewing for Deacon Wilbur E. Brown, Sr. will be held from 11:00 AM -12:00 PM. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home in Fredericksburg, Virginia followed by funeral services at 12:00 PM at the funeral home in the Fletcher Bennett Davis Chapel.



Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 9, 2020.