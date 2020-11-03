William Laski



William Joseph Laski 72 of Davidsonville Maryland passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 he was born May 29, 1948, in Washington DC. Mr. Laski was the first born son of the late Chester Joseph and Grace Virginia Laski at a young age he served his country valiantly in Vietnam during his years in the US Army William had been a tireless caretaker of both his mother Grace Virginia Laski who passed in April 2020 and his sweet beloved wife Maureen Williams up until he was struck down with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Survivors Include his only sibling and brother Kenneth David Laski parentheses (Catherine) and his beloved nephew and namesake William Aidan Laski. He was preceded in death by his greatly loved wife Maureen and both of his parents Chester and Grace Virginia. A service will be held at the chapel of resurrection cemetery November 4, 2020 Annapolis Maryland interment will follow. In Lou of flowers the family request donations may be madeTo any company developing a COVID-19 vaccine.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 3, 2020.