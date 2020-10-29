William Bisch
William W. Bisch, 61, of Colonial Beach, VA passed away October 27, 2020. Born in Queens, NY, he moved to Greenwich, CT in 1974. Bill then moved to Colonial Beach in 2018. He was a retired analyst from ATT and GE Capital, starting out as a stockbroker after graduating from Fairfield University. Bill was active in the Boy Scouts of America as an Eagle Scout.
Survivors include his brother, Kenneth (Vicki Tate) of Colonial Beach and his ex-wife and friend, Teresa Campos (Portugal). The family will receive visitors at Storke Funeral Home, King George, Friday, October 30 from 6 to 8 pm. A memorial service will begin at 7:30 pm. Burial will be next to his parents, Walter and Florence, in Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 29, 2020.