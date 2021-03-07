William & Genevieve CallahanWilliam Joseph "Bill" (Age 98) and Genevieve Louise "Gen" Callahan (Age 94) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at their Fredericksburg, Virginia home, surrounded by family. Bill was born in 1922 to Simon and Jean Callahan in Coalport, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Spangler High School and received his degree from Saint Francis College where he was a pitcher for the baseball team. Gen was born in 1926 to Anton and Mary Tanzely in Krayn, Pennsylvania. Gen graduated from Adams Township High School and Cambria - Rowe Business College. They were united in marriage for sixty-seven years.Bill is survived by his brother, John Callahan, and predeceased by his parents, brothers Richard Callahan, Robert Callahan, James Callahan, and Joseph Callahan, sisters Catherine Reiser and Dorothy Callahan and son in law Edward Breitner. Gen is survived by a sister, Agnes Arhar, and predeceased by her parents, a brother, Anthony Tanzely, and sisters Mary Bavdek, Pauline Brence, Emily Tanzely, Christine Hrabcsak and Theresa Totten. Bill and Gen are survived by their seven children, William Callahan Jr., Jean Honey (Gary Honey), Daniel Callahan, Cathy Callahan, Mary Breitner, Karen Callahan and Kerry Sullivan; a granddaughter, Kathleen Honey; and numerous Callahan and Tanzely nieces, nephews and cousins.Bill was a decorated World War II veteran, serving in the Army Air Force in the Burma campaign. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. He spent his career as a geophysicist with the US Coast and Geodetic Survey and US Geological Survey. Gen worked in an administrative role at the Central Intelligence Agency before leaving to raise a family. She later worked for the Department of State.Bill and Gen were long-time parishioners of St. Mary Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Ancient Order of the Hibernians, serving in leadership positions. He was passionate about helping people with intellectual disabilities through KOVAR. Bill was an avid golfer. Gen was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered at Birthright.A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Home, Fredericksburg Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 11 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Quantico National Cemetery at 12:30 PM. The family requests those who wish express sympathy to consider donating to their favorite charity in Bill and Gen's name.