William L. Cheatham, Jr., 79, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021 after a year-long battle with cancer. At his side was his loving wife of 54 years, Iris.
The family would like to sincerely thank all who helped him during his battle with cancer, especially Dr. Steven Mussey, Dr. Charles Mauer, and Dr. Mark Macedon. He was supported on a daily basis by amazing friends and neighbors.
Left to cherish memories of him are his wife, Iris; son Matthew (Jessie); grandchildren Fiona and Matthew, Jr., of Denison, TX, and granddaughter Phebe, of West Columbia, SC; sisters Janie (Tom), of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Nancy (George), of Greenville, SC; sister-in-law Lois (Dave); and mother-in-law Mildred, of Beaverton, OR.
He was a good man. He lived a good life. He was well loved.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at St. George's Episcopal Church. Burial will be at the St. George's graveyard immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made in Bill's name to St. George's Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 13, 2021.
Iris we are so sorry for your loss. Please know you are in our hearts and prayers .
Dale and Mark Lail
June 21, 2021
You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Debbie Judd
Other
June 12, 2021
May God richly bless Iris and all of our family as they mourn Cousin Luke's death. May God give the family special grace as they go through the valley of the shadow of death.
Conrad and Barbara Cheatham
Family
June 11, 2021
Gary & Faye Hussion
June 11, 2021
Iris, our love and prayers go to you and your family at this time. Your husband was a lovely man and will be missed. His spirit still shines and he will be remembered. We pray for strength and comfort for you during this time of grief and our hearts go out to you.