William L. Cheatham, Jr.



William L. Cheatham, Jr., 79, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021 after a year-long battle with cancer. At his side was his loving wife of 54 years, Iris.



The family would like to sincerely thank all who helped him during his battle with cancer, especially Dr. Steven Mussey, Dr. Charles Mauer, and Dr. Mark Macedon. He was supported on a daily basis by amazing friends and neighbors.



Left to cherish memories of him are his wife, Iris; son Matthew (Jessie); grandchildren Fiona and Matthew, Jr., of Denison, TX, and granddaughter Phebe, of West Columbia, SC; sisters Janie (Tom), of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Nancy (George), of Greenville, SC; sister-in-law Lois (Dave); and mother-in-law Mildred, of Beaverton, OR.



He was a good man. He lived a good life. He was well loved.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at St. George's Episcopal Church. Burial will be at the St. George's graveyard immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made in Bill's name to St. George's Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 13, 2021.