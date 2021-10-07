A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
William Cook
William Cook, 87, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on October 3, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at Temple of Deliverance on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM. The interment will be held at Temple of Deliverance Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 7, 2021.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Oct
10
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Temple of Deliverance
VA
Oct
10
Service
12:00p.m.
Temple of Deliverance
VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg.
11 Entries
Rest In the perfect Peace of the Lord Uncle. God bless you family. You are forever in my thoughts, prayers and enduring love. God bless you all
Roy Jackson & Family
Family
October 10, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kenneth Jackson
Family
October 10, 2021
On behalf of the family of Joseph Middleton (Billy's Cousins), we send our deepest condolences. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Belinda Middleton-Barnes
Family
October 10, 2021
To Mary Cook and Family, We pray that God's love, mercy, and grace provide comfort to you and heal your heart. Mr. Cook always had an encouraging word about wisdom and life experiences. We will always remember his gentle spirit. Love and Prayers!
Monroe and Sherry Cook
Family
October 9, 2021
God bless you and family send my condolences to the Cook family
Sheree Talley
Family
October 9, 2021
To Mary Cook Family I offer sincere condolences for the loss of your husband. I pray God will comfort you today and the days to come. William was a happy joyful man of God. He knew the word and was not ashamed of the Gospel of the Good News and he did not mind letting his light shine. He has now entered into is eternal heavenly home where there is reward from his labor. Keep your hands in God's hands and may the peace of God comfort you and family forevermore in Jesus name. Apostle Margaret Bailey
October 8, 2021
TO SISTER MARY, HER FAMILY AND THE COOK FAMILY
MAY GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY IN THIS TIME OF BEREAVEMENT AND SORROW, IN JESUS’ MOST HOLY NAME !
DEACON LARRY ADAMS SR
Friend
October 8, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss,❤
Hilda Talley
Friend
October 7, 2021
To Mary and Family, Shelia and I will truly miss our brother in CHRIST. We will never forget all the times we fellowshipped at our House and those questions Mr. Cook would challenge me on. This is one person in our life's journey we are glad GOD allowed to crossed our paths. Farewell my friend, rest from your labors until we meet again, GOD Bless your family.
Kevin Cook
Family
October 6, 2021
TO MARY AND THE COOK FAMILY, Expressing heartfelt sympathy and Offering my prayer that God above will comfort You all. I pray that God will ease the loss you bear. Mary, It was so good to talk to you last evening. Love You. Otelia Ford & Family.
Otelia Ford
Friend
October 6, 2021
To Sis Mary and Family,
During the homegoing of Bro William, I wish to express my deepest sympathy, and extend condolences, and prayers to each of you during your bereavement.
Bro William was an peaceful man with a spirit of humility. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, he said something to encourage others.
Also, want to thank him for his service to this country (our nation) during his military service within the U. S. Airforce (USAF).
Sis Mary, hold on to God's unchanging hand. In the days, weeks and months ahead, he will see you through.