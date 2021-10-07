William Cook



William Cook, 87, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on October 3, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at Temple of Deliverance on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM. The interment will be held at Temple of Deliverance Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 7, 2021.