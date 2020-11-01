William Duke
William Carl Duke, 89, of Palmyra, formerly of King George, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his home.
Born in Washington, North Carolina, he was a graduate of Fork Union Military Academy and the University of North Carolina and the University of Virginia. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he had worked as a Guidance Counselor at King George High School and then at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren, until his retirement. He was a gifted athlete and was inducted into the FUMA Sports Hall of Fame.
Bill was a father figure to Kieran Michael Jay and Tammy Ellen Jay; Grandchildren Ian Christopher Jay and Megan Rose Harkey; Great-Grandchildren Emma Rose Harkey and Carson Jay Harkey.
He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Saunders Duke.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel. Interment at Historyland Memorial Park will be private.
The family extends special thanks to the kind and caring staff of Hospice of the Piedmont.
Memorials may be made to KGHS Sports Hall of Fame (Dianne Portner Scholarship Fund). 1366 Kings Highway, King George, VA. 22485
Online guest book available at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 1, 2020.