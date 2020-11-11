Menu
William Elliott Newett
William Elliott Newett, 71, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home.

William was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church (old site) in Fredericksburg. He enjoyed volunteering at the Fredericksburg Food Bank and Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center. He will always be remembered for his snazzy suits, friendly demeanor, and willingness to help others.

Survivors include his sisters, Marianne Collins (Cyril) and Lois Session (Alan); brothers Frank Rice Newett (Paula), Harry James Newett (Carmen), Johnny Lawrence Newett (Peggy); nine nieces and nephews; and eight great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, MSG Harry Newett, U.S. Army (Ret.); and his mother, Annie Lou Newett.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 13 at Covenant Funeral Service, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg. Interment will be private.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, Virginia
