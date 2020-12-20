William David Green
William David Green, 77, of Spotsylvania County, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020.
David was a kind and gentle soul who loved the Lord with all his being. He never met a stranger and would take every opportunity to share his love of the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Green; his daughter, Lisa Bell (Kevin); step-daughter, Valerie Kearns; step-son, Jamie Kearns (Caroline); step-daughter-in-law, Abigail Kearns; grandchildren, Erica Batitto, Pearson Batitto, Preston Sapp (Sonya), Christopher Kearns, Madisen Kearns, Brandon Kearns, Andrew Kearns, and Allison Kearns; one-great-grandson, Clifton Sapp; his siblings, Thomas Green (Janet), Elaine Shaw (Bobby), Barbara Jean Houck (Don), and Rose Cohen (Bob); brothers-in-law, Marvin Bowman (Kathy) and Robert Bowman (Kathy); and sister-in-law, Ellen Bowman (Morgan).
David was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Monnie Green; a granddaughter, Bianca Batitto; a step-son, Brian Kearns; a brother, Ezra Green; a sister, Mary Ann Kimberlin; and two nephews, Jeff Green and Stuart West.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society
Online condolences may be expressed to his family at foundandsons.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 20, 2020.