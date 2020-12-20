Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William David Green
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
10719 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA
William David Green

William David Green, 77, of Spotsylvania County, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020.

David was a kind and gentle soul who loved the Lord with all his being. He never met a stranger and would take every opportunity to share his love of the Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Green; his daughter, Lisa Bell (Kevin); step-daughter, Valerie Kearns; step-son, Jamie Kearns (Caroline); step-daughter-in-law, Abigail Kearns; grandchildren, Erica Batitto, Pearson Batitto, Preston Sapp (Sonya), Christopher Kearns, Madisen Kearns, Brandon Kearns, Andrew Kearns, and Allison Kearns; one-great-grandson, Clifton Sapp; his siblings, Thomas Green (Janet), Elaine Shaw (Bobby), Barbara Jean Houck (Don), and Rose Cohen (Bob); brothers-in-law, Marvin Bowman (Kathy) and Robert Bowman (Kathy); and sister-in-law, Ellen Bowman (Morgan).

David was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Monnie Green; a granddaughter, Bianca Batitto; a step-son, Brian Kearns; a brother, Ezra Green; a sister, Mary Ann Kimberlin; and two nephews, Jeff Green and Stuart West.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed to his family at foundandsons.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Found & Sons Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
David´s Love For God and Life was Never ending.. Our Condolences. Christine & Kenny
Christine Roberts
December 21, 2020
We had the pleasure of meeting him and his wife .... prayers for the family...
Hulda and Tom Arbisi
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results