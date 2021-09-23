Menu
William Bill Irwin
William Irwin

William R. Irwin, age 87, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on September 17, 2021 while having a wonderful time on vacation with his brother and sister in law in California.

He was born in Oakland, California, the son of Samuel 'Rai' Irwin and Evelyn H. Irwin. He retired from the marine corps as a full colonel after 30 years of service. He was an avid golfer, stamp collector, and traveler who loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Gregory Irwin, daughter, Kirsten Stoakes, brother, Kenneth Irwin, sister in law, Karen Irwin, nephew KJ Irwin, as well as two grandchildren, Anders and Annika Stoakes who loved him dearly.

William Irwin requested that any expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to The Wounded Warrior Project.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 23, 2021.
We will miss Bill and our annual golf trips together. Simper Fi
Ron, Smitty, And Annamarie Smith
Friend
September 24, 2021
Condolences and continued prayers for yor family. When I recieved that phone call the other day I was heartbroken. I started thinking of our timeline and it had been over 11 years since I started cleaning for you. I will miss our chats and visits. Rest in Paridise Mr. Bill.
Melissa Humphrey
September 23, 2021
