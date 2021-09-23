William Irwin
William R. Irwin, age 87, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on September 17, 2021 while having a wonderful time on vacation with his brother and sister in law in California.
He was born in Oakland, California, the son of Samuel 'Rai' Irwin and Evelyn H. Irwin. He retired from the marine corps as a full colonel after 30 years of service. He was an avid golfer, stamp collector, and traveler who loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Gregory Irwin, daughter, Kirsten Stoakes, brother, Kenneth Irwin, sister in law, Karen Irwin, nephew KJ Irwin, as well as two grandchildren, Anders and Annika Stoakes who loved him dearly.
William Irwin requested that any expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to The Wounded Warrior Project
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 23, 2021.