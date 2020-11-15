William Michael Murray
William Michael Murray, 92, of Stafford County passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home.
William served in the U.S. Navy from 1947 to 1977. After retiring as a Lieutenant Commander he worked at General Dynamics and Little People's Place. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed researching genealogy, and he was a season ticket holder of the Washington Redskins for 27 years.
Survivors include his children, William and Margaret; grandchildren Meghan, Elizabeth, Erin, and Jessica; great-grandson Colby; and his brother, John Murray.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. William of York, 3130 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Stafford VA 22554. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 15, 2020.