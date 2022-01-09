William MiddletonWilliam Andrew Middleton (Billy), 77, passed away at his Potomac River home on January 4th, 2022.Billy was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Robert Maurice Middleton and Virginia Harris Middleton. He graduated from Boonsboro High School in Lynchburg, Virginia. He also graduated from Mitchell College in Statesville, North Carolina.After finishing college, Billy was hired by the Republic Lumber Company in his hometown of Lynchburg. He was quickly promoted and accepted the position of manager at Republic Lumber in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He remained in Fredericksburg for the next 56 years. His early years working in the lumber business prepared him for what would later define his career.Billy Middleton truly was an entrepreneur and discovered he had an interest in building houses while managing Republic Lumber. Throughout the rest of his career, he worked in nearly every field associated with the building business. He created or partnered in numerous companies to include Washington and Middleton Realtors, William Middleton Realtors, The Delta Mortgage Company, Wendover Properties, Boonsboro Properties, Republic Builders, and finally, the Charleston Company – Home Builders. The Charleston Company is most significant because he created and ran it jointly with his wife of 31 years, Danna Middleton. Together they built and sold hundreds of homes in every county that surrounds Fredericksburg. They chose the name Charleston because Charleston, South Carolina was one of their favorite places to vacation.Billy loved spending time with family and lifelong friends. He enjoyed tinkering with his vintage automobiles, including a classic Triumph TR-3 and a few classic convertible Jaguars. He loved boating on the Potomac River as well as traveling the intercoastal waterways. He and Danna traveled from Virginia to Florida and back numerous times on their boat named Pelican. Billy also loved boating from his backyard on the Potomac River to many of the Maryland crab houses. He especially enjoyed those trips when the boat was loaded with his beloved children, grandchildren, close friends, and golden retrievers.He is survived by his wife Danna Beard-Middleton of King George, VA; brother Robert Maurice Middleton, Jr. of Moneta, VA; sister Jane Olivia Middleton of Punta Gorda, FL; son William Andrew Middleton, Jr. (Drew) and daughter-in-law Catherine Middleton of Louisville, KY; daughters Leland Middleton Wilder and Brooke Middleton Morchower of Virginia; son William Harris Middleton of Richmond, VA; daughter Catherine (Katie) Middleton and son-in-law Joe Ahern of Los Angeles, CA; grandson William Andrew Middleton, III (William A) and granddaughter Reese O'Brian Middleton of Louisville, KY.There will not be a traditional funeral service. Instead, a celebration of his life will be held in the springtime at his home on the Potomac River. On that day, we will gather and celebrate the incredible life of Billy Middleton.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation on his behalf to your local SPCA or animal shelter.