William Edward "Bill" Portt

William Edward "Bill" Portt, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Bill was born in Lansing Michigan to the late Russell E. and Mildred Lucy Portt.

Bill enlisted in the Navy in 1959 and retired as Master Chief after 27 years of service. Bill served in Vietnam for 3 years. Upon retirement from the military, Bill started his civilian life working for USA Today, the Defense Mapping School, Airforce Worldwide Printing Company, and then later at the Pentagon, retiring after 20 years of service.

Then, the fun began. Bill and his wife Alice began traveling the world and enjoying retirement. They especially loved going on their cruises. They met many people and Bill's easy smile, and good sense of humor kept their new friends entertained and laughing.

Bill enjoyed fishing, photography, and bird watching; but his favorite hobby was playing Santa Claus year after year until his health would no longer allow it. He looked and played the part very well. He loved seeing the children's excitement and smiles.

Bill is survived by his wife, Alice; son Bill Portt Jr. (Sharon); daughter Maria Merritt; step-children Robin Humphries, Rick Humphries, Claudia Aschenbach (Jeff), Melissa Butler, Michael Humphries (Brenda), Natalie Cook (Kirk); 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends and extended family. He is preceded in death by his twin brother Wilson Portt; and sister Marlene Peterson.

A service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, March 17 at Covenant Funeral Service Stafford. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Service
11:30a.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
Stafford, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear about Bill. He will be missed by so many.....and by many in the Christmas community. We visited Bill and Alice when we lived in Stafford and Alice always had Bill working on some project, many in her flower garden. Alice our prayers are with you.
Dale & Trish Parris
March 17, 2021
I knew Santa Bill for around half his life having first met him in 1979 when we both served in the military at the Defense Mapping School at Fort Belvoir. He excelled at all he did in a professional manner. His interactions as Santa Claus to youngsters was infectious. He will be missed. My sincere sympathy to Alice and the rest of his family.
Jack Batt
March 14, 2021
