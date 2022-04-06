William R. Raines
William R. "Bill" Raines, 74, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away on March 2nd, 2022 at the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, SC, due to a motorcycle accident.
Survivors include his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Nancy Raines; son Willard Raines; daughter Alison Harper (Brandon); granddaughter Madison Harper (the light of his eye) and granddog Cooley (his companion for 13 years); mother Eunice "Evelyn" Raines; sister Lois Mauck; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father James Raines; and brothers Charlie & Jimmy Raines.
Bill was a cabinetmaker for over 34 years and was co-owner of Mine Road Cabinets.
Bill treasured his friends, neighbors, and family. He enjoyed visiting and hearing from them, sharing jokes and a good laugh, and helping out on projects.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.on Saturday, April 9th at the Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg (810 Princess Anne St.), with a reception immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Some Gave All Foundation," a local charity in which he participated. Donations can be made online (somegaveallfoundation.org
) or via check (made payable to "SGA"). Mailing address: Frazier-Mason Some Gave All Foundation, 9337 Hickory Lane, King George, VA 22485. Please note on the check "In memory of Bill Raines."
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 6, 2022.