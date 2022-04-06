Menu
William R. "Bill" Raines
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
William R. Raines

William R. "Bill" Raines, 74, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away on March 2nd, 2022 at the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, SC, due to a motorcycle accident.

Survivors include his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Nancy Raines; son Willard Raines; daughter Alison Harper (Brandon); granddaughter Madison Harper (the light of his eye) and granddog Cooley (his companion for 13 years); mother Eunice "Evelyn" Raines; sister Lois Mauck; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father James Raines; and brothers Charlie & Jimmy Raines.

Bill was a cabinetmaker for over 34 years and was co-owner of Mine Road Cabinets.

Bill treasured his friends, neighbors, and family. He enjoyed visiting and hearing from them, sharing jokes and a good laugh, and helping out on projects.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.on Saturday, April 9th at the Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg (810 Princess Anne St.), with a reception immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Some Gave All Foundation," a local charity in which he participated. Donations can be made online (somegaveallfoundation.org) or via check (made payable to "SGA"). Mailing address: Frazier-Mason Some Gave All Foundation, 9337 Hickory Lane, King George, VA 22485. Please note on the check "In memory of Bill Raines."
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 6, 2022.
