William Mack Saunders
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
William Saunders

William M Saunders passed away Feb.21, 2021 at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. He is preceded in death by his father George Saunders, his mother Maxine Saunders,and his sister Cynthia Saunders. He is survived by his sister Pamela Jonker, his niece Kimberly Bass, his nephew Christopher S. Bilstad, his nephew Timothy Jonker and seven great nieces and nephews. William(Mack) was a lifelong lover of music. He played the piano, organ, pipe organ, and clarinet. As a young man he played organ in a local church. William (Mack) worked at Fredericksburg Regional Library for a number of years. He was a good man and a man of faith who loved his family. He will be greatly missed and will always be little brother and a great uncle.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 28, 2021.
I am so sorry to hear about this. My condolences to Pam and children, grandchildren, Mack´s nieces and nephews. He was taken too soon.
Phillip Dickinson
March 2, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear the news of Mack's passing. We had many wonderful times back in high school and lost touch over the years. My condolences to his family.
Vicki Hillegass Neilson
March 2, 2021
Mack was my uncle and I am sad to see him pass. He will be missed, and I know he is happy to be with his parents and sister in heavan. Love Scott.
Scott Bilstad
March 1, 2021
