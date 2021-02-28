William Saunders



William M Saunders passed away Feb.21, 2021 at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. He is preceded in death by his father George Saunders, his mother Maxine Saunders,and his sister Cynthia Saunders. He is survived by his sister Pamela Jonker, his niece Kimberly Bass, his nephew Christopher S. Bilstad, his nephew Timothy Jonker and seven great nieces and nephews. William(Mack) was a lifelong lover of music. He played the piano, organ, pipe organ, and clarinet. As a young man he played organ in a local church. William (Mack) worked at Fredericksburg Regional Library for a number of years. He was a good man and a man of faith who loved his family. He will be greatly missed and will always be little brother and a great uncle.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 28, 2021.