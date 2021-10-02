William Thomas



William "Bill T" Lawrence Thomas, 75, of Fredericksburg, formerly of Buena Vista, passed away, Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Born November 13, 1945, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Ernest A. Thomas and Lucy Dunn Thomas.



Bill served in the U. S. Navy for 14 years. He retired from the U. S. government civil service after 39 years. Bill was always the life of the party and never met a stranger. He enjoyed singing, going to races, and hunting for a good deal. Bill's infectious personality touched so many lives and he will be dearly missed.



Surviving are his wife, Sharon Evans Thomas; two daughters, Melissa Thomas and Pam Harris and husband, Garrett; three grandchildren, Natasha Thomas, Tony Thomas, and Reagan Harris; seven great grandchildren, Julious Santiago, Nyla Santiago, Analeigh Santiago, Octavius Santiago, Marlene Vierra, Bishop Vierra, King Vierra; brother, Butch Thomas, and wife, Crystal Thomas; sister and brother-in-law, Sandi Rogers and David Rogers; nieces and nephews, Lacey Tinson, Sharaylynn Higgins, Kim Pabst, Kristen Evans, Hunter Evans, Jesse Rogers, Reed Rogers, Blake Evans, Stacy Tinson, Josh Thomas, Brandon Tinson, and Billy Evans, ; many other nephews and nieces; grand dog, Jaxxon Xavier.



Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, VA.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 2, 2021.