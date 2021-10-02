William "Bill T" Lawrence Thomas, 75, of Fredericksburg, formerly of Buena Vista, passed away, Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Born November 13, 1945, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Ernest A. Thomas and Lucy Dunn Thomas.
Bill served in the U. S. Navy for 14 years. He retired from the U. S. government civil service after 39 years. Bill was always the life of the party and never met a stranger. He enjoyed singing, going to races, and hunting for a good deal. Bill's infectious personality touched so many lives and he will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Sharon Evans Thomas; two daughters, Melissa Thomas and Pam Harris and husband, Garrett; three grandchildren, Natasha Thomas, Tony Thomas, and Reagan Harris; seven great grandchildren, Julious Santiago, Nyla Santiago, Analeigh Santiago, Octavius Santiago, Marlene Vierra, Bishop Vierra, King Vierra; brother, Butch Thomas, and wife, Crystal Thomas; sister and brother-in-law, Sandi Rogers and David Rogers; nieces and nephews, Lacey Tinson, Sharaylynn Higgins, Kim Pabst, Kristen Evans, Hunter Evans, Jesse Rogers, Reed Rogers, Blake Evans, Stacy Tinson, Josh Thomas, Brandon Tinson, and Billy Evans, ; many other nephews and nieces; grand dog, Jaxxon Xavier.
Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, VA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 2, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bolling Grose & Lotts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bolling Grose & Lotts Funeral Home.
2 Entries
Bill was a fun man. Him and Sharon were kind enough to open their lots up for us to come over hang out sing dance and have a great time at the campground. I saw him a couple years ago he was having work done on the lots and asked if they were coming back he was excited and said yes.. unfortunately it didn't happen. He and Sharon both are missed. Be with god Bill T.
Billy Stanton
October 2, 2021
I will always hold you dear in my heart. Thank you for the love you always have our family. My condolences to Sharon and all of the family. Prayers sent to you all RIP I will love you always. Cheryl