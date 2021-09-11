William "Knobby" Whitaker
William "Knobby" Whitaker, lifetime resident and business owner in Fredericksburg passed at his home on Friday, 3 September, after a long illness.
Knobby has been a lifelong friend to the many who he has met throughout his seventy-three years and will be sorely missed by all.
A natural born leader and supporter of the community, Knobby was a member of multiple organizations and leagues. Knobby was a past and/or present member of the Moose, Eagles, Fraternal Order of Police, Knights of Pythias, and the Elks. He was a founding member of the Cardinal State Motorsports Club and member of the Port Royal Hunt Club. He was a men's softball player and then coached for many years for the Softball League in Fredericksburg. He bowled for numerous years at the Rebel Bowl in various leagues.
Many may remember Knobby through his business he started in 1995, after a long time career in the flooring industry, which he and his daughter still run today, Knobby's Affordable Flooring. One of Knobby's proudest business moments was when his company was recently named Best of the Burg for the third consecutive year.
An avid hunter, golfer, lifelong sports fan of all genres, Knobby especially loved the Washington Redskins, UVA, NASCAR, and Baltimore Orioles.
Knobby's quick wit and sharp memory always made for friends and relatives laughing at his stories of days past. His uncanny ability to find a common link to others allowed him to never meet a stranger. When it was someone's birthday or anniversary, Knobby could always be counted for a call, text, or FaceBook post. The stories and memories of his larger than life personality will live on in all who knew him.
Knobby leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, Linda Newton Whitaker; his three children, Lori Finley (Robbie), Brandie Howdershelt (Bubba), and Andrew Whitaker; and three grandchildren Michael, Erin, and Kamryn who were his pride and joy; his sisters, Judy Grigsby (Bill), Patricia Crouse (Danny); brother Steve Whitaker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Knobby was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Whitaker; father William "Luther" Whitaker; and brother Kenneth "8-Ball" Whitaker.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Askew of Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants. Dr. Askew worked with Knobby for many years and has allowed us to have extra time with him.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make donations to The Assistance Fund (https://tafcares.org/donors/donate
in memory of William Luther Whitaker) an organization who has provided lifesaving medication to Knobby, prolonging his time with family and friends at no cost; or a local rescue squad or fire department of your choosing, first responder organizations have provided assistance for Knobby through the years.
WAHOOWA
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 11, 2021.