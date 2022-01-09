Menu
William A. Yauss
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
William A. Yauss

William A. Yauss, 92 of Fredericksburg, Virginia passed away on Jan. 6, 2022.

William (Papa) was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Marie Barbara and Louis Yauss on April 25, 1929. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati. Marian Yauss was the love of his life for 69 years. Papa was an Engineer for 30 years making generators for the Army. His heart was his family and friends. Papa loved without reservation, gave with all his heart and showed God's love in everything he did.

Papa was preceded in death by his grandson Alex, his sisters, Wilma and Rose, his brother Louis and his parents Louis and Marie.

Papa is survived by his eight children, 23 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren who love him dearly.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family of William wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the many caregivers, and EMS and Fire & Rescue workers who helped out.

The funeral will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Triangle, Virginia with a reception following on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Funeral
11:30a.m.
St. Francis Catholic Church
118825 Fueller Rd., Triangle, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the entire family
richard ameen
Friend
January 12, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
LaTanya Buckhalter
Other
January 11, 2022
