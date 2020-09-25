Willie Alvin "Pokie" Baxter
Willie "Pokie" Alvin Baxter, 88, a life-long resident of the Paytes area of Spotsylvania passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Pokie died surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home.
He was the most dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He found great joy in spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Florence Rouse Baxter; their son, Dennis Baxter Sr. and his wife Teresa; his grandchildren: Dennis Baxter Jr. and his wife, Ann; Laura Baxter-Christopher and her husband, Michael; and Leslie Baxter-Pipoly and her husband, Michael. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Makayla, Kylie, Katie, Bethany, Caleb and Jane.
He was the first-born child of Jimmy Baxter and Erma Sullivan. He is preceded in death by siblings Talmadge "Pete" Baxter, Elizabeth "Lou" Harrington, and Margaret Irving. He is also survived by several half-siblings: Calvin Sullivan, Elva Weaver, Gene Sullivan, June Pavey, Samuel Sullivan, and Stephen Sullivan all of Spotsylvania and James Sullivan of Missouri; and many members of a large extended family.
He spoke very little of the time he served in the U.S. Army. He was commended for his service and was honorably discharged at the conclusion of his term earning the rank of Sergeant.
Pokie was a retired carpenter who proudly worked in the Fredericksburg area for over 45 years.
He embraced a rural lifestyle and loved spending time outdoors. He took pride working in his numerous gardens and caring for plants in his greenhouse. He was a craftsman and enjoyed woodworking in his shop where he would make gifts for his grandchildren and great children. Pokie found great happiness as a sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
His family will remember the many memories over the years and would like for all who knew him to do the same. By holding on to those memories, they will focus on the good times together, and help each other find comfort in this difficult time. By keeping those memories in their hearts and minds, they will find comfort, and he will always be with them.
Services will be held private.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.