Willie Minter



Willie T. Minter Sr., 76 of Fredericksburg, Va. passed away on March 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife Shirley Lee Minter, 7 children, numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 1 daughter. His wishes were to be cremated and not to have a memorial service due to the covid 19 outbreak. We will be having a celebration of his life at a later date.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 12, 2021.