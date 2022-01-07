Mr. Wilson Freeze
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson, Georgia announces the death of Mr. Wilson Gearhardt Freeze, age 90 of Jefferson who entered rest Thursday, December 23, 2021. Mr. Freeze was born in Pottsville, Pennsylvania a son of the late Marl and Katherine Gyllespie Freeze, was a forty-year Veteran of the U.S. Army where he specialized in Topographical Engineering. In addition to his parents, Mr. Freeze is preceded by the mother of his children, Mittie Ann Cathcart Freeze, and his second wife, Marjorie Morris Freeze along with a son, Brian Freeze.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Robert Freeze of Jefferson, Georgia, and Rodney Blaine Freeze of New York. Grandchildren, Sherry Ann Blackburn, Gary Robert Freeze, Jr. and Jaren W.C. Freeze. Great grandchildren, Harley Ann Blackburn, Declan Andrew Blackburn, Cheyenne Nicole Richardson, Bryen Freeze, and Blake Andrew Freeze. One brother, John Freeze also survives.
Graveside Memorial Services will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Quantico National Cemetery in Virginia with Military Honors.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 7, 2022.