Zyaire H. StewartZyaire H. Stewart, 11 months old, born on March 16, 2021 passed away on March 13, 2022.He is survived by his parents, Jozalynn Walker and Dorein Stewart; grandparents; great-grandparents; and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.His wings are ready but our hearts are not.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com