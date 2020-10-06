Deborah Kay (Maas) Clausen

February 5, 1949 – October 1, 2020

Deborah Kay (Maas) Clausen, 71, entered her eternal home on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. She was born Feb. 5, 1949, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Herman and Kathryn (Lange) Maas. She retired in 2007, after 40 years with United Airlines.

She is survived by her children, Jason Stiastny of Lincoln, Jeromy Stiastny of Omaha and Tracy (Curtis) Combs of Lincoln; and two grandchildren, Kallen Nissen (Ambrosia Keefe) of Lincoln and Ceilee Hartman of Gretna, Nebraska; sisters, Mary (Al) Sorensen of Madison, Nebraska, Peggy (Dale) Storm of Davey, Nebraska, Marla (Russ) Gubbels of Randolph, Nebraska; brothers, Robert (Deb) Maas of Fremont, Dave Coates of Cedar City, Utah, Gary (Karen) Coates of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Kevin (Renee) Coates of Fremont; and many relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Divine Shephard Lutheran Church, 15005 Q Street, Omaha, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, with Rev. Jim Rasmussen officiating (live stream at dsomaha.org). Burial at Scribner Cemetery at 2 p.m. Visitation on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends at Ludvigsen Mortuary, Fremont. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Dachshund Rescue, P.O. Box 390991, Omaha, NE 68139 or Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc., P.O. Box 24122, Omaha, NE 68124.

