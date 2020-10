Bernard A. Dzingle

September 7, 1951 – September 28, 2020

Altamont, NY - Bernard A. Dzingle, 69, died Sept. 28, 2020. Calling hours are Monday, Oct. 12, from 12-2 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpk., Guilderland, New York. Condolences at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.