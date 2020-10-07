Dave L. Brohimer

October 6, 1968 – September 30, 2020

Dave L. Brohimer, 51 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home. Dave was born Oct. 6, 1968, in Pensacola, Florida, to Donald and Linda (Smith) Brohimer. He was a graduate of Fremont High School. Dave was employed at Hammond & Stephens and at Walmart in the auto service center, in Fremont. Dave shared the same music interests as his son, Brandon, enjoyed bike rides with his daughter, Kelsee, playing music with his son, Bryon, bowling, and watching his favorite team, the Minnesota Vikings.

He is survived by sons, Brandon Brohimer of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Bryon Brohimer of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter, Kelsee Brohimer of Fremont; mother, Linda L. Brohimer of San Antonio, Texas; father, Donald A. Brohimer of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; brothers, Tim Brohimer of Schulenburg, Texas, and John Brohimer of Omaha, Nebraska; sister, Sandy (Brohimer) Steadham of Bedford, Texas; and special friend, Dianne Keller of Fremont.

He was preceded in death by a niece, Nichole Brohimer.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Please dress casually and wear purple, Dave's favorite color. Masks are strongly encouraged by all those attending.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

