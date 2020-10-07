Barbara (Claussen) Carlson

March 30, 1933 – September 20, 2020

Barbara Louise (Claussen) Carlson died in hospice care in Omaha on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Barbara was born on March 30, 1933, in Fremont, Nebraska, to John and Frances (Lass) Claussen. After graduating high school in Fremont in 1951 she attended Midland College for one year before she married James G. Carlson in 1952. Barb and James settled in Omaha and started their family. Barb taught kindergarten while James completed medical school at UNMC. Barb, James and family settled in Verdigre, Nebraska, where Barb continued her education, became active in local and state organizations and charities, obtained her pilot's license, all while raising their family of five children. While in Verdigre, Barb was involved in the community as a school board member, a museum board member, as part of several community theater productions, and was one of the driving forces behind Verdigre's selection as an All-American City in 1972. Barb received her bachelor's degree from Yankton College and her Master's and Doctorate from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. She taught kindergarten in Santee and Verdigre before she and James moved to Lincoln in 1985. While in Lincoln, Barb continued to be an active learner, participant, and volunteer. She was a member of the Shim Shams Senior Dance Troupe, rekindled her study of the violin, was a member of the Nebraska Medical Auxiliary, the Lincoln Art Guild, hosted a TV talk show on NET, and taught creative writing and water-color painting at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Even though Barb took great pride in her community involvement and volunteerism, Barb's great pride was her family. Barb was always loading the vehicle with her children and their friends to find the next adventure. Whether it was skiing in Colorado or ice skating on the Verdigre creek, Barb provided these new experiences to her children as an example of the importance to remain active and engaged, lessons taught to her children that they passed on to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Some of the most cherished memories came from family traditions, vacations, and reunions. Whether it was Christmas Eve in Fremont, family trips to California, Mahoney State Park, and Minnesota, or reunions in Lincoln, Omaha, or Fremont, Barb was successful in creating life-long memories.

Barb is survived by her children, Marla, Jay, Colleen, and Troy, their spouses, 17 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James and her daughter, Hollis.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1621 Superior St. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 9, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Roper and Sons 4300 O St., Lincoln. Burial will be Monday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. in Fremont Memorial Cemetery.

Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Please note that masks are required for all in attendance and we respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines.

