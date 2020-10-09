Menu
Dario Juarez Sanchez
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020

Dario Juarez Sanchez

October 26, 1957 – September 28, 2020

Dario Juarez Sanchez, 62 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Dario was born Oct. 26, 1957, to Dario Sanches-Ceja and Alejandra Juarez-Nuno in Cocula, Mexico. On Aug. 15, 1987, Dario married Francisca "Esther" Delao and moved to California. In 2004, they moved to Fremont, and started Delao Transport. Dario drove and worked on tractor trailers. This last year he started driving for Delao Transport. Dario enjoyed lending a helping hand to fellow drivers work on their trucks in his shop.

Dario loved traveling to see his family in Mexico, Arizona, California, and Washington. When he was not working, he enjoyed boating with friends and playing volleyball at the lakes, riding horses, and spending time with his brothers on the farm in Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Claudia; brother, Santiago; and sisters, Indelisa and Paula.

He is survived by his wife, Esther of 33 years; sons, Miguel (Karina) Sanchez and Jose Sanchez; sister, Carmen (Luis) Rubio; brothers, Miguel (Teresa) Sanchez, Silverio (Carmen) Sanchez, Ignacio (Lourdes) Sanchez; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Evangelical Free Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721- 4490


Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025
Oct
10
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Evangelical Free Church
, Fremont, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
