Menu
Search
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ezio Ognissanti
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020

Ezio (Rocky) Ognissanti

June 28, 1961 – October 8, 2020

Ezio (Rocky) Ognissanti, age 59, of Omaha passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Rocky grew up in Siracusa, Sicily, and came over to the United States at the age of 16. When his parents moved back to Sicily, he decided to stay in Boston for a few years and then joined the military at the age of 20. While in the military he went overseas to Germany. This is where he met his wife, Kimberly. He is a Gulf War veteran, and retired after 16 years. This brought him and his family back to Omaha.

Rocky worked for the United States Postal Service, where he worked for 22 years. He loved to joke around with everyone and would do whatever he could to make people feel at home.

Survived by his wife, Kimberly; children, Anthony (Lisa) Ognissanti, Monica Wilcox; grandchildren, Summer Ognissanti and Malia Wilcox; mother, Guiseppina Conigliano; sister, Cinzia Ognissanti; as well many other family and friends.

Rocky's family would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and words of comfort during this extremely difficult time.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at Omaha National Cemetery.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE 68025
Oct
14
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE 68025
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.