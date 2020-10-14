Lorraine "Kay" Finn

March 28, 1940 – October 11, 2020

Lorraine "Kay" Finn, 80, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at The Views of Marion from complications of Multiple Systems Atrophy. A private ceremony will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion with graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Anamosa.

Kay is survived by her children, Mitch Finn of Lisbon, Sean (Stacy) Finn of Savage, Minnesota, and Kirsten (Mike) Steger of Marion; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. One of her greatest joys was the hurly-burly excitement of having the entire clan together. She is also survived by her sister, Roxien (Tim) Adams-Shada of Anamosa. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; sister, Candice; parents, Darrell and Grace Adams; and daughter-in-law, Joyce (Hatcher) Finn.

Kay, born in Hooper, Nebraska, on March 28, 1940, graduated from Anamosa High School in 1958. She was also a graduate of the Gale Institute of Business in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and always looked fondly on her time in the big city. She returned to Anamosa and married Tom Finn on Aug. 24, 1962. An unpretentious woman, she loved playing golf, weekend canoe trips on the Maquoketa River and card games with their friends. After retiring from Rockwell Collins she enjoyed spending time watching her grandchildren grow and traveling, making a trip to China in 2008. Her love of golf continued and she remained an avid fan long after her playing days were over. Kay took her news from the BBC and remained the "techie" to her friends and neighbors to her last days.

The family would like to extend their thank you to the staff at both the Villages and the Views in Marion and the staff from UnityPoint Hospice Care for helping with the difficult transition.

Please share a memory of Kay at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.