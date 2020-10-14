Menu
Roger L. Timm
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020

Roger L. Timm

April 21, 1951 - October 13, 2020

Roger L. Timm, age 69, of Scribner, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Omaha.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. (Facemasks will be required). Visitation will be 30 prior to the service at Moser's. Military honors conducted following the service at Moser's. The service will be live-streamed at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Interment will be at Omaha National Cemetery near Omaha.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
