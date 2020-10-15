Ronda M. Priestley

October 7, 1940 – October 14, 2020

Ronda M. Priestley, age 80, of Fremont passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Fremont. She was born Oct. 7, 1940, at rural West Point, Nebraska, to Hayes and Elsie (Ross) Smith.

She grew up in West Point and graduated from West Point High School. She received a BA in Education from Wayne State College. She moved to Fremont in 1962 and taught 3rd grade at Washington Elementary until 1967. She married LeRoy Priestley on Feb. 8, 1964, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in West Point. She then worked at various restaurants in Fremont including Bonanza, Ferrins, Craig's Café, Kalico Kitchen, Capri Steakhouse, Nifty 50's, and Mac's Café. She has been on the Dodge County Election Board since 1970 and is an Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.

Survived by her son, Brian (Norma) Priestley, West Point, Nebraska; brother, Darrell (Joan) Smith, Elkhorn, Nebraska; 3 grandchildren, Erin Priestley and Jackie Lugo of Hastings, Nebraska, Brandon and Devon Priestley of West Point, Nebraska.

Preceded in death by parents and husband, LeRoy in 2006.

The funeral is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday 1 hour prior to the service, also at Moser's. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in West Point following the service.

