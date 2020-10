Shirley A. (Cookie) Spangler

June 4, 1945 - October 5, 2020

Shirley A. (Cookie) Spangler, age 75, of Fremont, formerly of Omaha, died Oct. 5, 2020, with her family by her side. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, followed by a luncheon at the Eagles Club in Fremont. She was preceded in death by parents, LeRoy and Hazel Hanson. Survived by sister, Donna Lee Lackas (Donald).

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.