Beverly "Jean" Sudduth
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Beverly "Jean" Sudduth

December 29, 1934 – October 15, 2020

Beverly "Jean" Sudduth, 85, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Providence Place in Fremont. She was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Wessington Springs, South Dakota, to Alonzo and Grace (Turrill) Hines.

The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. The Rev. Dale Powell will officiate. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. prior to the graveside at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to Providence Place or Serene Care.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025
Oct
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Memorial Cemetery in Fremont
