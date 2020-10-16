Beverly "Jean" Sudduth

December 29, 1934 – October 15, 2020

Beverly "Jean" Sudduth, 85, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Providence Place in Fremont. She was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Wessington Springs, South Dakota, to Alonzo and Grace (Turrill) Hines.

The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. The Rev. Dale Powell will officiate. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. prior to the graveside at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to Providence Place or Serene Care.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.