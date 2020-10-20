Debra Kay Hill

March 28, 1953 – October 15, 2020

Debra Kay Hill, 67, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. Debra was born on March 28, 1953, at Watertown, South Dakota, to Dennis and Barbara (Neal) Hofer. She graduated from Willow Lake High School in 1971. She continued her education at Huron College, earning a BA in English and Behavioral Science while receiving her Teaching Endorsement in 1975. She married Rick G. Hill on May 20, 1972, in Huron, South Dakota. Debra taught at many different schools due to Rick's job relocating them to different communities. She taught at Forestburg, South Dakota, from 1975-1977, Hitchcock, South Dakota, from 1979-1982, Cheraw, Colorado, in 1987, and Holland, Texas, from 1987-1992. The couple settled in Fremont in 1992. Debra worked for Furst Group Corp and Midwest Marketing in Fremont from 1994-2007 when she retired.

Debra loved planting flowers on the couple's acreage outside of Fremont. She cherished time with her family and friends. Debra and her husband often hosted gatherings and BBQ's at their home. She loved to journal and read. She also enjoyed NASCAR and traveled with her husband to many races throughout the country. She also enjoyed her trips to the Black Hills with friends and family.

Survivors are her husband, Rick of Fremont; daughter, Bridget (Kim) Young of Omaha; sons, David (Tammy) Hill of Hooper, Ryan (Emily) Hill and Greg (Caroline) Hill, both of Omaha; mother, Barbara (LaVerne) Peterson of Watertown, South Dakota; brothers, Clark Hofer of Watertown, Matthew (Julie) Hofer of Bryant South Dakota, Dan (Connie) Hofer of Katy, Texas, and Dr. Mark (Marti) Hofer of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; mother-in-law, Margaret Hill of Watertown; and 8 grandchildren.

Preceded in death by father, Dennis Hofer, and father-in-law, Wesley G. Hill.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, and also from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Furness Funeral Home in Clark, South Dakota. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Presbyterian Church of Watertown, with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment at 1:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Clark, South Dakota, following the service. Masks are required at all times.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchaples.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490