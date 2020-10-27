Jane A. Soukup

September 29, 1940 – October 23, 2020

Jane A. Soukup, 80 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Jane was born Sept. 29, 1940, in Lindsay, Nebraska, to Anton and Anna (Hegeman) Dohmen.

She grew up at Lindsay and graduated from Lindsay Holy Family in 1958. She worked at Becton-Dickenson in Columbus, Nebraska, for about 5 years. Jane married Daniel Soukup on May 29, 1965, in Lindsay. She then lived in Omaha for a couple of years and came to Fremont in 1967. She worked at Schweser's Department store for 15 years.

Jane was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and Catholic Daughters. She was a great baker, liked to play bunko, bridge, walking and traveling with Dan.

Jane is survived by husband, Dan of Fremont; daughter, Barbara (Dr. Richard) Florio of Folsom, California; son, Mark (Dr. Sheryl) Soukup of Normal, Illinois; sister, Alice Jarecki of Humphrey, Nebraska; and 5 grandchildren, Paige, Cole and Abby Florio, Stephanie and Michelle Soukup.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Verlene Dohmen.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-7 p.m. with a Catholic Daughters Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Saturday 1 hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to Archbishop Bergan Elementary and Jr. & Sr. High Schools.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.