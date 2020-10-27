Betty Lee "Bert" Gardipee

September 28, 1928 – October 24, 2020

Betty Lee "Bert" Gardipee, daughter of Richard E. and Mary Agnes (Wilcox) Hancock was born Sept. 28, 1928, in Craig, Nebraska. She passed away Oct. 24, 2020, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont, Nebraska.

Betty graduated from Craig High School. She joined Craig Presbyterian Church in 1942 and was a member there for 78 years. She worked as a secretary for Oakland-Craig Public School for 25 years.

Betty married Carroll Gardipee on Jan. 11, 1950. To this union was born one son and one daughter.

Betty's hobbies included gardening, embroidering dish towels, and baking cookies. After moving to Shalimar Gardens, she was able to continue her love of baking cookies by joining their activity group known as "The Busy Bakers."

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carroll; sister, Erla Mary; brother, Howard; son-in-law, Rodney Jensen.

She is survived by her son, Larry Gardipee of Covington, Georgia; daughter, Cathy Jensen of Fremont; nieces and nephews; a host of friends at Shalimar Gardens.

We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. We encourage wearing masks and will social distance by household.

The memorial graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Craig Cemetery in Craig. Burial will be in Craig Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Craig Presbyterian Church, Burt County Museum.

Pelan Funeral Services Oakland

Oakland, NE 68045 402-685-5673

www.pelanfuneralservices.com