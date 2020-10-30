Menu
John Vanek
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

John S. Vanek

July 20, 1933 - October 27, 2020

John S. Vanek, Jr., 87, of Prague, NE, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home in Prague, NE. He was born July 20, 1933 on the family farm in Prague, NE to John and Rose (Steinbach) Vanek.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Deloris Vanek; son, John Wayne Vanek; sister, Clara Schrader.

He was preceded in death by twin daughters, Margaret Mary and Mildred Sue; daughter, Toni Marie; parents, John and Rose Vanek; brothers, Rudy, Richard, Edward and Milo; sisters, Christie Franta, Helen Arps-Fencl and Elaine Blum.

Mass of Christian Burial, Mon. (11020) 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 W. Center Ave., Prague, NE.

Visitation, Sun. (11020) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary all at Church.

Interment at St. John Cemetery, Prague, NE.

The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Prague, NE.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Svoboda Funeral Home

211 N. Linden Street

Wahoo, NE 68066

402-443-3624


Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
122 W. Center Ave., Prague, Nebraska
Nov
1
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
122 W. Center Ave., Prague, Nebraska
Nov
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
122 W. Center Ave., Prague, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
