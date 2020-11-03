Menu
Carl LeRoy Davis Sr.

February 1, 1941 – October 30, 2020

Carl LeRoy Davis Sr., 79, of Marshfield, Missouri, passed away on Oct. 30, 2020. Graveside funeral services and burial, with military honors, will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Marshfield.

Carl is survived by Nancy, his wife of 54 years; his four children, Alicia (Mark) Dawson, Carl Jr. (Tammy) Davis, Tiffany (Sean) Jepsen, and Becca (Joel) Potter; his 10 grandchildren, Aubree, Davis, Cale and Bram Dawson, Cameron and Emma Davis, Katelyn (Marcus) Saucedo, Sela, Emeth, and Jotham Potter; and two great grandchildren, Gabriel and Elijah Saucedo; his sister, Shirley (Duane) Ross of Red Oak, Iowa; and brother, Mike Davis of Maurepas, Louisiana; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Barbara Templeton; and his brother, Jack Davis Jr.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
