Colleen A. (Johnson) Wild

April 25, 1928 – October 30, 2020

Colleen A. (Johnson) Wild, age 92, of Fremont passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont. She was born April 25, 1928, near Leshara, Nebraska, to Harvey and Sylvia (Settles) Johnson.

She grew up on the family farm west of Leshara, she went to grade school in Leshara and graduated from Valley, Nebraska, High School in 1945. She then attended and graduated from Community Extension School of Commerce in Omaha. She was employed at Stevens National Bank and First State Bank in Fremont for 20 years as a teller, assistant cashier and as branch manager at the Fremont Mall branch.

She married Charles Wild on Aug. 17, 1949, at the First United Methodist Church in Fremont. They lived on a farm in Saunders County. The couple farmed for about 10 years prior to coming to Fremont. Colleen and Charles traveled to 49 states and 7 different countries in Europe.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fremont and the Altrusa Club. She enjoyed her immediate family and her nieces and nephews.

Survived by her husband, Charles of Fremont; brother, Bill (Del) Johnson of Fremont; brothers-in-law, Fred (Shirley) Wild of Blair, Herbert Wild of Fremont; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Richard Crooks of First Baptist Church in Fremont will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at Moser Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Masks are required.

