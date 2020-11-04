Celestine D. "Sally" Timmons

May 30, 1924 - October 28, 2020

Celestine D. "Sally" Timmons was born May 30, 1924, and died Oct. 28, 2020.

Sally grew up at Weston and later moved to Omaha. In 1996 she came to North Bend.

Survived by sons, Clyde (Joan) Garmong, and Robert (Cindi) Garmong; sisters, Rita Cerny and Adeline Woita; brother, Raymond Maly; 7 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Preceded by parents, Emil and Rose (Dolezal) Maly; husband, William J. Timmons; son, Gary Garmong; daughter, Celeste Garmong; grandson, Chad Garmong; and brother, Don Maly.

The Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. Masks required. Visitation is Friday, Nov. 6, from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in FREMONT. Interment at Woodland Cemetery, North Bend.

Memorials are established.

Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159.