Richard D. Andersen

March 15, 1936 – November 1, 2020

Richard D. Andersen, age 84, of Fremont died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Nye Pointe.

Richard was born March 15, 1936, in Fremont to Miller and Johanna Andersen. He was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High in 1953. He married Gloria Jessen on March 8, 1958. Richard's working years were spent at OP Skaggs, Gambles, and then he retired from Oil Gear. He then worked for the City of Fremont until his health failed in 2015.

Richard was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Survivors: wife, Gloria of Fremont; daughters, Sheryl Adams of Fremont, Sandra (Dale) Christensen of Fremont, Shawn Andersen of Omaha; sons, Rick (Deb) Andersen of Fremont, Rob Andersen of Elkhorn; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Norma Hagerty of Fremont, Judy (friend Gene McWilliams) Anderson of Fremont, Marilyn Jessen of Fremont; many nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Merle; 2 sisters, Elaine Austin and Jeanette Wilson; and granddaughter, Miranda Adams.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Masks are required. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Masks are strongly suggested.

