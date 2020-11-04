Menu
Darrel D. Grothe
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020

Darrel D. Grothe

September 20, 1936 - November 2, 2020

Darrel is survived by his children, Robin Karel of Platte Center, Nebraska, and Rodney Grothe of Norfolk, Nebraska.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Harriet (Signor) Grothe; daughter, Wanda Hoffart; sisters, Vera Baer, Gladys Behnke; brother, Arnold Grothe.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont from 5-7 p.m.

Current CDC Guidelines will be followed.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society in memory of Harriet.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE 68025
Nov
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Prospect Hill Cemetery
, Norfolk, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
