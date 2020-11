February 2, 1953 - November 6, 2020Charmain Lucille Satree, 67, of Lincoln passed away Nov. 6, 2020.Celebration of life at the Uehling Auditorium, Uehling, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 14, with an indoor//outdoor visitation beginning at 9 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Masks are required, and a brief tailgate party to follow. Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.