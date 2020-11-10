October 2, 1951 – November 5, 2020
Bennie G. Hoffman, age 69, of Fremont died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Bennie was born Oct. 2, 1951, in Gregory, South Dakota, to Bennie and Betty (Schrader) Hoffman. He was raised in Gregory and graduated from Gregory High School in 1969. After high school the family moved to Fremont. He worked various jobs including the Department of Utilities. In the late 80s Bennie move to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he worked for the City of Sioux Falls. Eventually Bennie moved back to Fremont. He loved to build bicycles and also build and repair computers. Bennie was a devoted father and grandfather and recently had been living with his father to provide in home-care until he passed away.
Survivors: sons, Jacob Hoffman and his two children Roman and Christian Hoffman of Sioux Falls, Justin Hoffman of Sioux Falls; sisters, Linda (Jerry) Slade of Tyndall, South Dakota, Debra Privett of Tyndall, Paula (Ron) Bendig of Cedar Bluffs; nieces and nephews.
Bennie was preceded in death by his mother and his father on Oct. 12, 2020.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel. Masks are required. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Masks are required.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.