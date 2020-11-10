Menu
MaryLee Smith
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

MaryLee Smith

May 17, 1934 – November 1, 2020

MaryLee Smith, 86, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly Fremont, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at home, with her family by her side. She was born May 17, 1934, in Sutherland, Nebraska, to Charles and Lulabell (Neff) Kennedy.

MaryLee was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. She married the love of her life, George Smith, on Oct. 18, 1990, and he preceded her in death on April 24, 2011.

MaryLee was employed by Campbell Soup Company, and then worked at Wal-Mart for over 20 years before retiring in 2017.

She is survived by her son, Raymond (Julie) Bechtel of Cedar Bluffs; grandchildren, Chas, Nick (Monica), Jennifer (Seth), Justin (Ashley), Matthew (Emily), and 15 great-grandchildren; daughter, Patty (Cecil) Taylor of Omaha; grandchildren, Laura, Grant, Jared; brother, Charles (Shirley) Kennedy of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister Janice (Bill) Metzler of Fremont.

MaryLee was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and nephew, Robert Pominville.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
