Riley David Morton

April 4, 1943 – November 8, 2020

Riley David Morton passed peacefully at home in Fremont, Nebraska, on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 77. He was surrounded by his family, including his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Jean Morton; daughters, Kelly (Bryan) Hempstead, Amy (Tim) Kovar, Jessica (Brian) Bacon; and son, Riley (Lisa) Morton II. Surviving siblings, Betty Niess, Clyde (Pam) Morton, Beverly (Norm) Pesicka and JoElla (Bob) Turek.

Riley was born in North Bend, Nebraska, on April 4, 1943, and was the youngest of seven children. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Ella Morton; brother, Jimmy Morton; and sister, Blondell Omel. He also joins in heaven dear family members and best friends, Micky Omel, Doug Morton, Dan Gould, John Omel and his dog Cooper, his faithful sidekick.

An avid reader with a passion for nature, Native American culture, music, and the LA Dodgers, Riley loved to discuss current events, history and share stories through songwriting and long talks with his grandchildren (Megan Strong, Holly Porter, Nathan Bacon, Benjamin Gray, Evan Bacon, Chloe Gray, Brendan Hempstead) and great-grandchildren (Jayden Strong, Malachi Porter). He was most amused by telling stories of his childhood growing up on the farm and of the hijinks between he and his siblings.

When he learned of his terminal bone cancer, he shared his wish to have all of his children with him, and to watch the final episodes of Fargo and Gold Rush. He got his wishes. Upon his request, family and dear friends gathered for an intimate celebration of life on Nov. 9. He was loved dearly and will be missed.

