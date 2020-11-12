Evelyn L. Repschlaeger

April 29, 1924 – November 7, 2020

Evelyn L. Repschlaeger, 96, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at home Nov. 7, 2020, lovingly attended by her husband and son.

Evelyn was born on April 29, 1924, in Bancroft, Nebraska, to Paul and Matilda Molgaard. She graduated from Bancroft High School with the class of 1942. Evelyn was widowed with 2 young daughters in 1954. Evelyn married Marvin Repschlaeger on July 26, 1958, and they lived in Glenwood, Iowa; South Sioux City, Waverly, West Point, and Fremont, Nebraska. Evelyn was an excellent seamstress and all her daughters wore clothes she made to include wedding dresses. Complementing her sewing skills, she had a knack for design, style, and décor, ambitiously and lovingly refurbishing every home they shared. Evelyn worked as a librarian and shaped by her early experience in auctioneering, she had a keen eye for bargains and thriftiness.

In addition to raising her own children, Evelyn shaped and influenced her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and extended family, always putting the needs of others before hers. She was active in church events and school functions. She relished watching the Nebraska Women's Husker Volleyball team, as well as other sports with family. She also enjoyed cooking shows and she had a vast recipe collection of many different cuisines. Her kitchen and home were hosts to so many warm family dinners, afternoons, and evenings, including many long Thanksgiving weekends which always extended into Husker football Friday. Her kitchen frequently smelled of warm bread or chocolate chip cookies. Evelyn was a lifelong Missouri Synod Lutheran and how she lived her faith influenced many around her. Her beautiful penmanship remained precise throughout her long life.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Marvin (Charlie) of Fremont; son, Gary Repschlaeger of Fremont; daughter, Barb (Jim) Mason of Boise, Idaho; daughter, Cyndy (Lauren) Hall (nee Gruning) of St. Petersburg, Florida; daughter, Cheryl (Phil) Leach (nee Gruning) of Omaha; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Melvin Molgaard and Butch Molgaard; and granddaughter, Jodie Pitzl.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Private family services will be held at a later date. The family requests any memorial donations be given to a specific cause or charity of your choosing.